Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.51. 456,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,257. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 526,385 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

