Metars Genesis (MRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $171.36 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00002998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $171.36 million and $334,426.23 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,171,953 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.90744344 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $324,699.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

