MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after buying an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 544.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

