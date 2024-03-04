Michael J. Rider Sells 200 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ResMed Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:RMD traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,257. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.87. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

