Miltom Emmett Petty Sells 10,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

LOB stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 145,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.