Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NERV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 153,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,496. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.49.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on NERV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
