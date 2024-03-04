Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $926.78

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $926.78 and last traded at $893.68, with a volume of 1980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $897.81.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $801.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 88.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.