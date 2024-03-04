MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) CEO John Hasan Ruiz Buys 438,596 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 438,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 912,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,576.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of LIFW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. 11,388,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,068. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.