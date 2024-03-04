My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0481 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.00 million and $216,333.03 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

