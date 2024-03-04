National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.56

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 133443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.