National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.56

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 133443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

