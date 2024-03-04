NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.79

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 8376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 47.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 999,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,840 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 249,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

