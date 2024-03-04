NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Update

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 18.7 %

Shares of NRXP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,013. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

