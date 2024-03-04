Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Update

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 858.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,448,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,088,667 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Nutex Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUTX remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,535. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Nutex Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.79.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

