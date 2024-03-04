Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.98

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 90242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.