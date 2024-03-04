Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.98

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 90242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.