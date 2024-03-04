Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Up 33.7% in February

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 573,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 969,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuwellis Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NUWE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.60. 524,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,253. The company has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.18. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuwellis by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth $51,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

