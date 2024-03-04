Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nvni Group Stock Up 17.7 %

NVNIW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369. Nvni Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

