Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $107.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.44 or 0.05314645 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00061979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm.

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.16775588 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $98,545,860.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

