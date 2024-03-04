Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ontrak

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Ontrak by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ontrak by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Ontrak Stock Performance

Ontrak stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. 1,052,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

