Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,559. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 182.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

