Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Update

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 121.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

ORRF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 13,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

