Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 39,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,885. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.