Pathward Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $49.97. 234,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on CASH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.