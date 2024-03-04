PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) SVP Frank Keller Sells 7,686 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,107,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $6,324,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

