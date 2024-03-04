Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 403,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $23.45. 61,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on PGC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.1% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 217,646 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.