Pepe (PEPE) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.15 Billion

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Pepe has a market cap of $3.32 billion and $4.15 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pepe has traded up 336.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000662 USD and is up 62.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $3,022,356,694.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

