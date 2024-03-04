PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GHY remained flat at $11.69 during trading hours on Monday. 129,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,073. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.