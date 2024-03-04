PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SDHY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Insider Activity at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

