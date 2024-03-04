PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE SDHY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $15.68.
Insider Activity at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund
In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
