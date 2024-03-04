Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.83. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 3,702 shares.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $791.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

