PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) CFO Helen T. Meates Sells 12,926 Shares

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PJT Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $3.00 on Monday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,714. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.69. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

