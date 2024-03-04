PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODC. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Monday, February 26th.

PodcastOne Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. 110,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,359. PodcastOne has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PodcastOne will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

