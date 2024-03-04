Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

