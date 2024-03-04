ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.79. Approximately 4,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

