ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.05

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.05 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 80188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

