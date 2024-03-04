QUASA (QUA) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. QUASA has a market cap of $157,209.63 and $117.74 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015533 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00023748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,684.43 or 1.00268955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00157137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00147264 USD and is up 19.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $101.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.