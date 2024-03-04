Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RC

Ready Capital Trading Down 6.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. 3,375,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 779,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 207,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 906,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 74,714 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.