Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Acquires $218,100.00 in Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Hassan Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 30,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $216,900.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 16,608 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $117,584.64.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 25,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $163,744.00.
Reservoir Media Trading Down 0.7 %
Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
