ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

RETO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 117,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $73.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

