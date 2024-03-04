Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.15

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 1195492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several research firms have commented on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

