Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.21

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.21 and last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 197831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.