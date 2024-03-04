Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $9,007.37 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00065024 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

