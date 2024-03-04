Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 6,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 50,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

