SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 816,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SFL by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after buying an additional 226,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,080,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after buying an additional 206,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 568,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 242,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SFL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. 929,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,620. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

SFL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.58%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

