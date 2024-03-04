Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Grows By 22.1%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 114.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Monday. 1,030,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,663. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

