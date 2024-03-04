Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Grows By 25.6%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE remained flat at $1.73 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,723. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Alterity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.