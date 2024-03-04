Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Declines By 17.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMRX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.