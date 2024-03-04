Short Interest in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Declines By 12.2%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 19,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. 2,858,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $501.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.