Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Rises By 16.1%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 1,185,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.3 days.

Arca Continental Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EMBVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

