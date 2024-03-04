Short Interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Decreases By 20.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 836,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $2,471,868 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Arch Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ARCH traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.18. 1,303,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

