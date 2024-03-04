Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Increases By 12.0%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,590,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 22,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

