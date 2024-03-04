Short Interest in BowFlex Inc. (NYSE:BFX) Declines By 7.2%

BowFlex Inc. (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 950,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BowFlex Price Performance

BFX remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Monday. 341,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. BowFlex has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BowFlex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About BowFlex

BowFlex Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

